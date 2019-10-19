Tortured children shifted to DHQ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, children who were tortured in Okara have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital for medical check up under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan.

DC Okara Maryam Khan visited the hospital and gave toys to the children.

She said that on the instructions of Chief Minister, children would be provided proper care.