HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A young man's tortured dead body, partly eaten by dogs, has been found in the premises of a private coal mining company in Lakhra coalfield in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, the body of an unknown man was found near the boundary wall of a rest house of Habibullah Coal Mine Company.

The police said the body, which was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for DNA test and postmortem, appeared around 30 days old.

The police told that the man's identity could be ascertained through the DNA test as no complaint of a missing man from the proximate areas had been received.