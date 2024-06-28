Tortured Dead Body Found In Coal Mine's Premises
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM
A young man's tortured dead body, partly eaten by dogs, has been found in the premises of a private coal mining company in Lakhra coalfield in Jamshoro district on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A young man's tortured dead body, partly eaten by dogs, has been found in the premises of a private coal mining company in Lakhra coalfield in Jamshoro district on Friday.
According to the police, the body of an unknown man was found near the boundary wall of a rest house of Habibullah Coal Mine Company.
The police said the body, which was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for DNA test and postmortem, appeared around 30 days old.
The police told that the man's identity could be ascertained through the DNA test as no complaint of a missing man from the proximate areas had been received.
Recent Stories
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions
CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan15 minutes ago
-
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal15 minutes ago
-
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence15 minutes ago
-
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor21 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif21 minutes ago
-
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures1 minute ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases1 minute ago
-
DC asks SBCA to demolish weak buildings as monsoon approaches1 minute ago
-
SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures12 minutes ago