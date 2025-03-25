Toru Chairs Progress-review Meeting On Science Museum And Cultural Complex Mardan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru, has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate efforts for the construction of the state-of-the-art Science Museum and Cultural Complex in Mardan.
He emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The minister stated that these landmark projects would not only promote educational and cultural activities in Mardan but also contribute to revenue generation.
These directives were issued during a review meeting chaired by the minister here Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Director General of Science and Information Technology, Sajid Hussain, senior officials from the Culture Authority, and relevant officers. During the session, the minister was briefed on the progress of both projects.
DG Science and Information Technology Sajid Hussain, informed the meeting that the Science Museum is the first of its kind in the country. He highlighted that the project's feasibility study, land acquisition, and designing were completed, however, the practical execution of the project has yet to commence.
The meeting discussed the roadmap for resuming work on the project.
Minister Zahir Shah Toru was also briefed on the Cultural Complex project, where officials reported that efforts were underway to finalize the land acquisition process. Toru directed the relevant authorities to expedite land acquisition to ensure the early initiation of construction work.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that the Science Museum would play a pivotal role in encouraging the younger generation towards scientific research and modern technology, while the Cultural Complex would serve as a hub for promoting local culture and heritage.
He further stated that these projects have the potential to transform Mardan into a prominent educational, cultural, and tourist center. "No hurdle will be tolerated in the timely completion of these initiatives," he added.
