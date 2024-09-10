Toru Condoles With PPC President Over Mother’s Demise
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) food Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahir Shah Toru on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of the mother of President Peshawar Press Club (PPC), Arshad Aziz Malik.
In his condolence message the Minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.
The Minister said he equally shares the grief of the bereaved family at this critical time.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP’s derogatory remarks against journalists, women face widespread criticism41 seconds ago
-
AIOU hosts workshop on business model canvas46 seconds ago
-
PCP takes suo moto notice against KP Chief Minister's remarks59 seconds ago
-
Quran recitation, naat competitions to be held for Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH): ADC11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension from Mingora grid notified11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt approves 12 new high-yield crop varieties to boost agriculture21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi chairs BoGs meeting of Edwards College, expresses dissatisfaction over delay in minut ..21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Eid Milad reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Progress of development schemes reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication requires serious efforts: DC31 minutes ago
-
KP to contact Center over financial issues in tribal districts31 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts with Deputy Chairman in chair40 minutes ago