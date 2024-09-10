Toru condoles with PPC President over mother’s demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) food Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahir Shah Toru on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of the mother of President Peshawar Press Club (PPC), Arshad Aziz Malik.

In his condolence message the Minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Minister said he equally shares the grief of the bereaved family at this critical time.

