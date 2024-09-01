Toru reviews performance of WSSCM; vows to provide maximum relief to people

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru has vowed to continue efforts to provide maximum relief to people by addressing their problems and said that the government is focusing on improving the living standards of people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the board of Directors (BoD) of the Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM). The Chairman of the BoD, Engr. Adil Nawaz briefed the Provincial Minister on the KP Cities Improvement Project and the challenges faced by WSSCM.

Zahir Shah Toru expressed satisfaction with the company's performance and assured that the issues faced by the company would be addressed on a priority basis.

Under the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's "Awami Agenda," there has been a significant improvement in service delivery, and citizens' issues are being resolved with just one click, the minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Adil Nawaz said that providing funds to WSSCM would help resolve the citizens' problems. He emphasized that providing services with limited resources is our top priority. He also urged citizens to cooperate with WSSCM staff to keep Mardan city clean.

He also appealed to defaulters to pay their water supply bills on time to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.