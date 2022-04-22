UrduPoint.com

Tosha Khana Incident Exposes Imran Khan's Ill Intention, Lust For Money Designs: Babak

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 06:17 PM

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday claimed that purchasing an expensive gifts from Tosha Khana on throwaway prices by PTI Chief Imran Khan has exposed his ill intention, dishonesty and lust for money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday claimed that purchasing an expensive gifts from Tosha Khana on throwaway prices by PTI Chief Imran Khan has exposed his ill intention, dishonesty and lust for money.

"Imran Khan had been given expensive gifts by the world leaders as capacity of the Prime Minister of Pakistan rather than an individual and as such he cannot buy it on throwaway prices under the country's laws," he told APP.

He said it spoke of Imran Khan's ill intentions, greed and dishonesty.

Babak claimed that Imran Khan had polluted national politics as he lacked political acumen to guide the nation on right direction and take the country's out of the existing economic challenges.

He said Imran Khan has been ousted from power after successful no confidence motion, which was purely a constitutional and democratic procedure.

Despite holy month of Ramazan, he said Imran Khan was wasting time of people by staging what he called 'theater' at nights and making failed attempts to mislead people.

He said Imran Khan has first deceived masses on the name of change and religion and was now trying to mislead them on the alleged lettergate.

He said former PM Imran Khan was violating his oath after discussing the secret official communique at public meetings that may harm our diplomatic relations with the supper power.

The ANP leader said DG ISPR statment has exposed Imran Khan's lettergate and foreign conspericy narrative.

Babak said Imran Khan has brought disrespect to the parliamentary norms, constitution and traditions and has damaged the country's economy, resulting record high price hike and inflation today due to his wrong economic policies.

Imran Khan has neither fulfilled the promise of constructing five million houses nor provided jobs to 10 million people besides failed to convert PM house into a university, he added.

He said ANP was standing with the constitution, democracy and people of Pakistan.

He said ANP will support the existing coalition Government for strengthening of democracy in the country.

He said electoral reforms were imperative for holding free, fair and transparent election.

Babak said level playing felid should be provided to all political parties and candidates in the upcoming election that would guarantee political and economic stability to the country.

