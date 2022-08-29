UrduPoint.com

Tosha Khana Reference Hearing Adjourned Till Sep 7

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Tosha khana reference hearing adjourned till Sep 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the hearing on the disqualification petition of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for not disclosing the income received from selling gifts of Tosha Khana till September 7.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the ECP bench and sought one more week's time to file a reply in the case.

"Everything is part of the record already. It should not take so much time," the chief election commissioner (CEC) stressed.

"We will try to submit the answer till the next hearing. I am asking for the time in a personal capacity," Barrister Gohar replied.

The Election Commission of Pakistan directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman /Imran Khan to submit his reply in the Tosha khana case by September 7.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Turkish Lira September From

