Toshakhan reference adjourned till Mar 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 25, on Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wherein the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghani Majeed.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer Arshad Tabrez requested the judge to adjourned the case due to the lawyers strike.

However, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi requested the court to summon accused if the lawyers were not ready to proceed.

After this, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness and former customs' officer Ishtiaq Ahmed.

He told the court that the NAB had summoned him in the investigation of vehicles gifted by the United Arab Emirates and Libya to the president of Pakistan and he produced the relevant record.

The court summoned more witnesses including Sardar Dilawar and Sohail on March 25, and adjourned the case.