Open Menu

Toshakhana-2 Case Adjourned Till December 5

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case against founder chairman PTI and his wife has been adjourned till Thursday, December 5 as Bushra Bibi didn't appear before the court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Toshakhana-2 case against founder chairman PTI and his wife has been adjourned till Thursday, December 5 as Bushra Bibi didn't appear before the court.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand on Tuesday heard the case in Adyala Jail.

PTI lawyer Salman Safdar and Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared in the court. Lawyer Salman Safdar took the position that the accused had gone to the Peshawar High Court to obtain bail for newly registered cases.

He said that the accused had surrendered before the Peshawar High Court.

He requested the honourable court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday while assuring that the accused will appear in court.

Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi opposed the defense counsel and said that the accused was deliberately not appearing in court. The prosecutor requested the court for issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant for the accused.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-2 case till Thursday, December 5.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Jail Wife December Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

47 seconds ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

48 seconds ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

50 seconds ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

53 seconds ago
 Proportional representation proposed to enhance po ..

Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity

4 minutes ago
 LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing ..

LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees

2 hours ago
Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training ..

Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training accident

2 hours ago
 Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honou ..

Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage

2 hours ago
 Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

2 hours ago
 Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative f ..

Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..

2 hours ago
 Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg cha ..

Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered

2 hours ago
 Career counseling session for shining stars held

Career counseling session for shining stars held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan