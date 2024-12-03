Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case against founder chairman PTI and his wife has been adjourned till Thursday, December 5 as Bushra Bibi didn't appear before the court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Toshakhana-2 case against founder chairman PTI and his wife has been adjourned till Thursday, December 5 as Bushra Bibi didn't appear before the court.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand on Tuesday heard the case in Adyala Jail.

PTI lawyer Salman Safdar and Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared in the court. Lawyer Salman Safdar took the position that the accused had gone to the Peshawar High Court to obtain bail for newly registered cases.

He said that the accused had surrendered before the Peshawar High Court.

He requested the honourable court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday while assuring that the accused will appear in court.

Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi opposed the defense counsel and said that the accused was deliberately not appearing in court. The prosecutor requested the court for issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant for the accused.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-2 case till Thursday, December 5.