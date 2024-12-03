Toshakhana-2 Case Adjourned Till December 5
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Toshakhana-2 case against founder chairman PTI and his wife has been adjourned till Thursday, December 5 as Bushra Bibi didn't appear before the court
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Toshakhana-2 case against founder chairman PTI and his wife has been adjourned till Thursday, December 5 as Bushra Bibi didn't appear before the court.
Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand on Tuesday heard the case in Adyala Jail.
PTI lawyer Salman Safdar and Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared in the court. Lawyer Salman Safdar took the position that the accused had gone to the Peshawar High Court to obtain bail for newly registered cases.
He said that the accused had surrendered before the Peshawar High Court.
He requested the honourable court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday while assuring that the accused will appear in court.
Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi opposed the defense counsel and said that the accused was deliberately not appearing in court. The prosecutor requested the court for issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant for the accused.
Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-2 case till Thursday, December 5.
Recent Stories
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..
Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity
LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees
Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training accident
Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..
Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered
Career counseling session for shining stars held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan47 seconds ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills50 seconds ago
-
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irshad53 seconds ago
-
Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity4 minutes ago
-
Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage2 hours ago
-
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts2 hours ago
-
Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered2 hours ago
-
Career counseling session for shining stars held2 hours ago
-
Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots2 hours ago
-
NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities3 hours ago
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex-MNA3 hours ago
-
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference3 hours ago