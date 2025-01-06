Toshakhana Case 2 Required Further Inquiry: IHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:22 PM
Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb Issues detailed judgment, approves bail of Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) Islamabad High Court issues detailed judgment on Imran Khan’s Bail in Toshakhana 2 case, holding that the case required further inquiry.
The Islamabad High Court has released a detailed judgment and approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana 2 case.
The court held that the case required further inquiry.
Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the 14-page judgment and outlined the reasons.
The judgment states that no action can be initiated for failing to deposit the Bulgari jewelry gift in the Toshakhana.
According to the rules, action could only be taken for failing to submit the receipt for the gift.
Since no action can be taken for non-submission of the gift itself, this became a case of further inquiry.
As per the court’s decision, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused of not depositing a Bulgari jewelry set, gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the Toshakhana.
The criminal proceedings were initiated against them for this alleged lapse.
The prosecution argued that by not submitting the gift, the PTI founder and his wife violated procedural rules and committed criminal breach of trust.
The court further pointed out the allegations that the PTI founder and his wife pressured officials to undervalue the gift, causing a loss of Rs32.8 million to the national exchequer.
According to the FIA’s challan, it was mandatory to submit both the gift and its receipt to the Toshakhana.
However, the judgment clarified that, under the Toshakhana rules of 2018, only the receipt, not the gift itself, was required to be submitted.
It was undisputed that the PTI founder had submitted the receipt to the Toshakhana via the Deputy Military Secretary.
Therefore, prima facie, no action could be initiated for not depositing the gift itself.
The court also held that in 2023, the Cabinet Division amended the office memorandum to include provisions for action against non-submission of gifts, suggesting this change was made to address such cases.
It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana 2 case and ordered his release.
Both Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are named in the case.
