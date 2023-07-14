Open Menu

Toshakhana Case Adjourned Till July 17

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday adjourned hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till July 17.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Hammayun Dilawar Khan heard the case lodged by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan pleaded that senior counsel Amjad Pervaiz could not attend the proceedings due to some engagements and prayed the court to adjourn the case till tomorrow.

He said Amjad Pervaiz would give arguments regarding the addition of five more witnesses in the list on next date of hearing.

The judge, however, said the court was adjourning the case till Monday as there was shifting process of the Katchehri to new building.

