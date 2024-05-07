Open Menu

Toshakhana Case: Court Grants Exemption Gilani, Reviews Immunity Claim

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Toshakhana case: Court grants exemption Gilani, reviews immunity claim

The Islamabad Accountability Court (IAC) on Tuesday accepted the request Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani for exemption from appearance on the reference of Toshakhana vehicles.

Meanwhile, the court has scheduled arguments of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's acquittal petition on May 23

Hearing the Toshakhana vehicles reference, Nawaz Sharif's plea for acquittal was filed.

Responding to the plea, Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the issuance of notices to all concerned parties.

The court has summoned arguments on Nawaz Sharif's acquittal petition for May 23 and granted Yousuf Raza Gilani's request for exemption from personal appearance.

During the session, Arshad Tabrez argued for President Asif Ali Zardari's presidential immunity, claiming it halts further proceedings. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor acknowledged receiving the request for presidential immunity and assured its review.

After the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing on the Toshakhana reference until June 3.

