Toshakhana Case: Court Grants Exemption Gilani, Reviews Immunity Claim
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
The Islamabad Accountability Court (IAC) on Tuesday accepted the request Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani for exemption from appearance on the reference of Toshakhana vehicles.
Meanwhile, the court has scheduled arguments of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's acquittal petition on May 23
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Islamabad Accountability Court (IAC) on Tuesday accepted the request Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani for exemption from appearance on the reference of Toshakhana vehicles.
Meanwhile, the court has scheduled arguments of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's acquittal petition on May 23.
Hearing the Toshakhana vehicles reference, Nawaz Sharif's plea for acquittal was filed.
Responding to the plea, Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the issuance of notices to all concerned parties.
The court has summoned arguments on Nawaz Sharif's acquittal petition for May 23 and granted Yousuf Raza Gilani's request for exemption from personal appearance.
During the session, Arshad Tabrez argued for President Asif Ali Zardari's presidential immunity, claiming it halts further proceedings. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor acknowledged receiving the request for presidential immunity and assured its review.
After the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing on the Toshakhana reference until June 3.
Recent Stories
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan
PITHM organizes counselling session
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case3 minutes ago
-
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi5 minutes ago
-
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling3 minutes ago
-
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority3 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
PITHM organizes counselling session3 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident3 minutes ago
-
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Thought" held10 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services10 minutes ago
-
LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public matters10 minutes ago