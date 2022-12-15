Toshakhana case: Court summons Imran on Jan 9 over plea for criminal proceedings

A local court on Thursday admitted the petition of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pertaining to Toshakhana scam and subsequent initiation of criminal proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, while summoning the latter in a personal capacity on January 9.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict on the maintainability of the ECP's petition.

The decision was reserved on the last hearing by the judge after listening to arguments from the ECP lawyer.

The petition was filed by District Election Commissioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceedings against PTI's head over allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts' details in documents submitted to the commission.

The petitioner had stated that PTI chief didn't want to "public the gifts' details". The former prime minister had received "foreign gifts worth Rs142 million during his tenure".