Toshakhana Case Exposed True Face Of Imran Khan: Talal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Toshakhana case exposed true face of Imran Khan: Talal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision in Toshakhana case had exposed true face of a so-called 'Sadiq and Ameen' Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said the ECP had released detailed decision of Toshakhana case. He said that Imran Khan not only secured precious watch but he and his family members also got precious I-phone, tea set, cups, tissue box, etc. from Toshakhana at very nominal prices.

He said that Imran Khan was pressuring the government with long march call threats. But, in fact, he himself was frightened and seeking backdoor dialogue to get relief.

He said that the PDM government was all set to tackle the proposed long march in an effective manner.

If the participants in the long-march demonstrate in a peaceful manner, then they would be provided all facilities and complete security. But if they violated the law, they would be dealt with an iron hand, he warned.

He said the government was also ready to hold dialogue with Imran Khan, but he would not be given any 'NRO'.

He said that the present government would complete its constitutional tenure and no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands and create public nuisance.

Talal Chaudhry also condemned killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had talked to his family to facilitate them in addition to bringing back the body. Pakistan's embassy was also dealing this case and fair investigation was demanded from Kenyan government, he added.

