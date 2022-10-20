UrduPoint.com

ToshaKhana Case Exposes Imran Khan's Contradictions: Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said he was hopeful that law will prevail in ToshaKhana case against Imran khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said he was hopeful that law will prevail in ToshaKhana case against Imran khan.

The misdeclaration (if any) must be treated like the previous cases, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Criticizing PTI's chief, the minister said ToshaKhana case exposed Imran khan's contradictory behavior.

"Imran khan considered his every act as "JAAIZ" but termed it illegal when his opponents did exactly the same thing," he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was charged on not withdraw imaginary salary from his son's company.

He further added Imran Khan gifted $250 million to Malik Riaz in return received 450 kanals land for Al-Qadir University Trust which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his wife.

Imran Khan during his regime waived off $1 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal Project through a deal for 300 million with Arif Naqvi, he said.

