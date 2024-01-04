Toshakhana case hearing adjourned till Jan 15

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case without any proceedings till January 15

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir could not preside over the proceedings due to the ongoing hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s case at the Adiala Jail.

The Toshakhana hearing pertains to vehicles taken from the Toshakhana by the two leaders, along with former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and others.