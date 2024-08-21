Open Menu

Toshakhana Case: IHC Dimisses PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi’s Pleas Against Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Toshakhana case: IHC dimisses PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s pleas against arrest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, following the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) filing of a reference in the accountability court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, following the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) filing of a reference in the accountability court.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court, consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar, heard the petitions challenging the arrests of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in connection with the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, PTI's lawyer Salman Safdar and NAB prosecutors Rafeh Maqsood and Umair Majeed presented their arguments.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that a reference regarding the Toshakhana case had already been filed in the accountability court. This development, he argued, granted the right to seek post-arrest bail.

Salman Safdar, representing the PTI founder, contended that the court had previously stated that the call-up notices in the case were unclear.

The court questioned the prosecution on several points, including the validity of the call-up notices and the fundamental rights at stake.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petitions as ineffective, allowing the arrests to stand under the current legal framework.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan