Toshakhana case: IHC dimisses PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s pleas against arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, following the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) filing of a reference in the accountability court.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court, consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar, heard the petitions challenging the arrests of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in connection with the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, PTI's lawyer Salman Safdar and NAB prosecutors Rafeh Maqsood and Umair Majeed presented their arguments.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that a reference regarding the Toshakhana case had already been filed in the accountability court. This development, he argued, granted the right to seek post-arrest bail.

Salman Safdar, representing the PTI founder, contended that the court had previously stated that the call-up notices in the case were unclear.

The court questioned the prosecution on several points, including the validity of the call-up notices and the fundamental rights at stake.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petitions as ineffective, allowing the arrests to stand under the current legal framework.