UrduPoint.com

Toshakhana Case: Islamabad Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Against Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Abbas announced the verdict due to the continuous non-appearance of Imran Khan in a case filed by the district election commissioner seeking the initiation of criminal proceedings against the PTI chief.

The court had earlier set this day to indict former prime minister in the case.

At the outset of hearing, Imran's lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said that his client was coming to Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the two courts. He said the PTI's chairman would not be able to appear before this court today as he had to appear in other courts as well.

The lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the case for five days and he also requested the judge to grant Imran one-time exemption from attendance.

At this, the judge expressed annoyance and remarked that if Imran Khan could appear in judicial complex then why he couldn't come to Kachehri in F-8, Islamabad.

The judge remarked that Imran Khan could have appeared here first, and after the indictment process, he could have moved to the judicial complex.

The lawyer said that Imran Khan's senior counsel Khwaja Haris was also not available today. The judge had instructed Imran Khan to appear before the court till 3:15pm, today, and later issued non-bailable arrest warrants due to Imran's non-appearance.

It may be mentioned, here, that the court in earlier hearings had twice exempted Imran Khan from personally appearing in the same case on medical grounds.

The district election commissioner Islamabad had filed the said case seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for hiding the details of foreign gifts he received as the former prime minister and alleged undervaluation of the gift items before selling them at exorbitant rates.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Same May Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Pu ..

US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

7 minutes ago
 France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees ..

France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees as on Other Migrants - Authori ..

8 minutes ago
 Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women ..

Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women yielding positive results: Dr ..

8 minutes ago
 Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated R ..

Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated Reconnaissance Systems to Ukrai ..

8 minutes ago
 DPR Head Aide Says Leopard 2 Battle Tanks Spotted ..

DPR Head Aide Says Leopard 2 Battle Tanks Spotted Near Bakhmut

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.