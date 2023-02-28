Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Abbas announced the verdict due to the continuous non-appearance of Imran Khan in a case filed by the district election commissioner seeking the initiation of criminal proceedings against the PTI chief.

The court had earlier set this day to indict former prime minister in the case.

At the outset of hearing, Imran's lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said that his client was coming to Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the two courts. He said the PTI's chairman would not be able to appear before this court today as he had to appear in other courts as well.

The lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the case for five days and he also requested the judge to grant Imran one-time exemption from attendance.

At this, the judge expressed annoyance and remarked that if Imran Khan could appear in judicial complex then why he couldn't come to Kachehri in F-8, Islamabad.

The judge remarked that Imran Khan could have appeared here first, and after the indictment process, he could have moved to the judicial complex.

The lawyer said that Imran Khan's senior counsel Khwaja Haris was also not available today. The judge had instructed Imran Khan to appear before the court till 3:15pm, today, and later issued non-bailable arrest warrants due to Imran's non-appearance.

It may be mentioned, here, that the court in earlier hearings had twice exempted Imran Khan from personally appearing in the same case on medical grounds.

The district election commissioner Islamabad had filed the said case seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for hiding the details of foreign gifts he received as the former prime minister and alleged undervaluation of the gift items before selling them at exorbitant rates.