Toshakhana Corruption Reference: AC Summons 1 Ex-president, 2 Ex-prime Ministers On May 29

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

Accountability Court (AC) Friday summoned ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani on May 29, in 'Toshakhana' corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):Accountability Court (AC) Friday summoned ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani on May 29, in 'Toshakhana' corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the summon notices to the accused.

The NAB alleged that Zardari and Nawaz had received vehicles from Yousaf Raza Gillani during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s tenure. Zardari had paid only 15 percent cost of the cars by using fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) had also gifted him cars when he was serving as president.

The NAB official alleged that Asif Ali Zardari used the cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Nawaz Sharif got the car without any application in 2008 and he was not holding any public office at the time, the anti-corruption watchdog representative said.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till May 29.

