Toshakhana Fraud: LHC Grants Protective Bail To Imran Khan Till June 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 21 in a case lodged on charges of fraud and forgery in connection with the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a petition filed by the PTI chairman for the purpose.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the court, during the proceedings.

Imran's counsel argued before the court that his client had been named in a case registered by Kohsar police, Islamabad, on charges of fraud and forgery in connection with the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client so that he could approach the relevant court.

At this, the court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till June 21 and ordered him to approach the relevant court.

Kohsar police, Islamabad, had registered a case against the PTI chairman, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, the court barred police from arresting Bushra Bibi till June 13 in any case.

The court also sought a report from Islamabad police chief about details of cases registered against Bushra Bibi, on the next date of hearing.

The court passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Bushra Bibi for provision of details of the cases registered against her.

Punjab police, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab submitted their reports about cases registered against Bushra Bibi, during the proceedings.

