Toshakhana gifts case: LHC grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi till June 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till June 21 in a case lodged on charges of fraud and forgery in connection with the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the petition filed by Bushra Bibi for the purpose.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings. The counsel of Bushra Bibi argued before the court that his client had been named in a case registered by Kohsar police, Islamabad.

He submitted that his client wanted to appear before the court of original jurisdiction in Islamabad but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client so that she could approach the court concerned.

At this, the court allowed the request and granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi till June 21.

Kohsar police, Islamabad, had registered a case against the PTI chairman, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).