Toshakhana-II Case Adjourned Till Feb 27
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A special court of Islamabad on Monday postponed hearing till February 27, on toshakhana-II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.
The last hearing of the case was conducted on February 10, in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi in a temporary court.
Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case.
The court had adjourned the case till February 17, but this day’s hearing was postponed without further proceeding for ten days.
It may be mentioned here that the case was related to the receiving of a Bulgarian jewelry set against the law.
