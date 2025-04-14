Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi delayed again

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A scheduled court hearing in the Toshakhana II case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed without any proceedings as the presiding judge was unavailable.

The Special Central Court could not take up the Toshakhana II case involving the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Monday. The hearing was adjourned without any proceedings due to the absence of Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Alongside the case, the court was also set to hear two applications filed by the PTI founder—one seeking permission to speak with his sons weekly via telephone, and the other requesting a medical examination by private doctors.

However, due to the judge’s unavailability, both matters were left undecided.

Lawyers Usman Riaz Gill and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI founder at the Judicial Complex. The court later scheduled the next hearing for April 28.

The case revolves around allegations of misusing state gifts as the couple retained valuable gifts from foreign dignitaries without properly declaring them or submitting the required amount to the national treasury.

The new date for the hearing, April 28, is expected to be significant as the court may take up not only the main case but also rule over the pending personal applications.