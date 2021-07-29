Toshakhana reference: AC adjourns case till Aug 9

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till August 9, on Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till August 9, on Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The hearing was adjourned without any further proceedings on the request of the defence lawyer.

The court also accepted the one-day exemption requests from the hearing, filed by three accused including Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Zardari's lawyer Farook H Naek requested the court to give more time for cross-examination with the prosecution witness.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till August 9.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola also appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing till September 14, on reference against Workers Welfare Funds former secretary Iftikhar Raheem and others.

The court postponed the indictment due to incomplete attendance of the accused.