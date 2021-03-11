UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toshakhana Reference: AC Summons Witness On March 18

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Toshakhana reference: AC summons witness on March 18

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned a prosecution witness for testimony in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned a prosecution witness for testimony in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During hearing, the defence lawyers did not appear before the court due to bar's strike. The NAB prosecutor on the occasion requested the judge to summon the accused people so that the statements of the witnesses could be recorded.

The court summoned NAB witness Mushtaq Ahmed on March 18.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing against former CDA chairman Farkhand Iqbal and others till March 29, in illegal plot allotment reference.

The NAB produced the verification certificate of death of a co-accused Muhammad Ishfaq before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing without more proceeding due to lawyers' strike.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Yousaf Raza Gillani Lawyers March Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

IGP visits Bajaur, distributes appointment letters ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Poised to Open 500 New Schools by 2024 - VE ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021: Barkat up ..

2 minutes ago

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

31 minutes ago

AstraZeneca use can continue pending blood clot pr ..

2 minutes ago

US Marine Expeditionary Unit Completes Amphibious ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.