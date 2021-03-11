Toshakhana reference: AC summons witness on March 18

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned a prosecution witness for testimony in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned a prosecution witness for testimony in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During hearing, the defence lawyers did not appear before the court due to bar's strike. The NAB prosecutor on the occasion requested the judge to summon the accused people so that the statements of the witnesses could be recorded.

The court summoned NAB witness Mushtaq Ahmed on March 18.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing against former CDA chairman Farkhand Iqbal and others till March 29, in illegal plot allotment reference.

The NAB produced the verification certificate of death of a co-accused Muhammad Ishfaq before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing without more proceeding due to lawyers' strike.