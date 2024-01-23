Toshakhana Reference Against Former Chairman PTI Adjourned Till Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:03 PM
An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday) in Toshakhana reference against former chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday) in Toshakhana reference against former chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi.
According to details, the hearing of the case was adjourned without proceeding due to the sickness of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.
The court summoned the prosecution witnesses for testimony on next date of the hearing and adjourned further proceedings till next date.
