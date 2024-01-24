Toshakhana Reference Against Political Stalwarts Adjourned
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:27 PM
The hearing of the Toshakhana reference against former President Asif Zardari, former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani was adjourned without proceedings due to the unavailability of the judge
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The hearing of the Toshakhana reference against former President Asif Zardari, former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani was adjourned without proceedings due to the unavailability of the judge.
The defense counsel appeared before the Accountability Court on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister
IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: Firdous
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa51 seconds ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP53 seconds ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan54 seconds ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights56 seconds ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas5 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him5 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur5 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister9 minutes ago
-
IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: Firdous9 minutes ago