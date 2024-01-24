Open Menu

Toshakhana Reference Against Political Stalwarts Adjourned

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Toshakhana reference against political stalwarts adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The hearing of the Toshakhana reference against former President Asif Zardari, former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani was adjourned without proceedings due to the unavailability of the judge.

The defense counsel appeared before the Accountability Court on Wednesday.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till February 13.

