Toshakhana reference against Yousaf Raza Gilani adjourned till Nov 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till November 20, in Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Sayed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir.

It may be mentioned that the court had already summoned former prime minister in person.