Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Gilani adjourned till March 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 3, on Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gilani on their lawyer's request.

At the outset of hearing, a prosecution witness Malik Shakeel produced CDs containing videos about Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The defence lawyers objected over the videos and said that the NAB had not previously informed them about it.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing in reference till March 3, without testifying the witness.