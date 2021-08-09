UrduPoint.com

Toshakhana Reference: Court Testifies One More Witness

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Toshakhana reference: Court testifies one more witness

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday testified another prosecution witness in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Defence Lawyer Farook H Naek also concluded his cross examination with a witness Kaleem Shahzad during this day hearing.

To a query, the witness said this was correct that two National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials were witness regarding formation of seizer memo.

The NAB prosecutor asked the defence lawyer to conclude his cross examination with another witness who was present in the court.

Farook H Naek requested the court to adjourn the case for today as he had some other engagements.

On the request of NAB, the court then recorded the statement of another witness Muhammad Bilal in the case.

The court made the documents presented by him as case record and instructed the witness to appear on the next hearing August 16, for cross examination.

The court also granted one-day exemption to former president Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request.

AC-I Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by NAB. NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola, defence lawyer Farook H Naek and others appeared before the court.

