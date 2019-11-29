UrduPoint.com
Total 180 PHE's Projects Of Worth Rs 10.45 Billion Underway Across District: SE PHE

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:29 PM

Total 180 projects of worth Rs 10.45 billion launched by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department were underway across division Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Total 180 projects of worth Rs 10.45 billion launched by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department were underway across division Sargodha.

The Superintending Engineer (SE) Sargodha Circle said that 85 schemes of worth Rs 3.71 billion were under construction in the district Sargodha, 30 schemes of worth Rs 2.15 billion in Khushab, 30 schemes of total Rs 2.19 billion in Minawali and 35 projects of worth Rs 2.39 billion in the district Bhakkar.

He further said that 328 schemes out of total 529 projects of rural water supply were functional across division while efforts were continued to make operational 191 schemes.

The Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Naseem Sadiq during his visit here at PHE office issued strict directions for in time completion of these projects and ensuring funds in transparent manners.

He has also directed officials to work hard and pay relief among masses in their complaints adding that strict action would be initiated against people avoiding their responsibilities.

He has further asked that a comprehensive report should also be submit to his office within fifteen days period regarding performance of the employees and strict action should be initiated against them.

