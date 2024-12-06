Open Menu

Total 188 Cases Registered Against PTI Founder Across Country

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed that the number of total registered cases against PTI founder has reached to 188 across the country.

The 99 cases are registered in Punjab province while the two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, 76 FIR's are registered by Islamabad police and seven cases and inquiries are with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the report said.

The interior ministry has submitted its report to the court against petition filed by PTI founder’s sister Noreen Niazi.

The report said that the cases were also registered against PTI founder with regard to protests in last two months.

