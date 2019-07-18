Total 1,943 polling stations established for tribal districts polls

A total of 282 candidates, including two women, are in the running for 16 general seats in the first-ever provincial assembly elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal districts, previously known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) A total of 282 candidates, including two women, are in the running for 16 general seats in the first-ever provincial assembly elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal districts, previously known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.A total of 2.80 million voters, including 1.67 million men and 1.13 million women, will exercise their franchise on July 20.

Of the 1,943 polling stations have been set up.According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, declares that no person will convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person will promote or join in any procession within a constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following conclusion of the poll for an election in that constituency.

According to the ECP data, the highest number of candidates i.e. 31 is in the PK-108 Kurram-I constituency followed by 24 in PK-110 Orakzai, 22 in PK-109 Kurram-II, and 20 in PK-105 Khyber-I and PK-114 South Waziristan-II each.In PK-106 Khyber-II, PK- 112 North Waziristan-II and PK-113 South Waziristan-I, 19 candidates each have been in the contest, followed by 18 candidates each on PK-104 Mohmand-II and PK- 111 North Waziristan-II.

Similarly, 15 candidates are in the running in PK-101 Bajaur-II, while 14 candidates are facing each other in PK-103 Mohmand-I and PK- 107 Khyber-III Constituencies.