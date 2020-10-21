Total 330 candidates to contest general election of GB: EC

Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan issued final list of candidates for upcoming general election scheduled on November 15

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan issued final list of candidates for upcoming general election scheduled on November 15.

According to Election Commission GB, from 584 candidates who initially submitted their nomination papers, 218 candidates have withdrew their candidatures and finally total 330 will contest election from 23 Constituencies of GB.

From Gilgit Baltistan Assembly constituency No 1 Gilgit 25,from GBA 2 Gilgit 26, from GBA 4 Nagir 18, from GBA 5 Nagir 26, from GBA 6 Hunza 15, from GBA 7 Skardu 6, from GBA 8 Skardu 9,from GBA 9 Skardu 4, from GBA 10 Skardu 11 candidates will contest election.

Similarly,from GBA 11 kharmung 10,from GBA 12 Shegar 4, from GBA 13 Astore 12, from GBA 14 Astor 22, from GBA 15 Diamer 17,from Former 16 diamer 13, from GBA 17 Diamer 14, from GBA 18 Diamer 09,from GBA 19 Ghezer 13,from GBA 20 Ghezer 26,from GBA 21 Ghezer 20,from GBA 22 Ghanchy 10, from GBA 23 Ghanchy 15 and from from GBA 24 Ghanchy 5 candidates will contest election in GB.

From Gilgit Baltistan Assembly (GBA) constituency No 3, election schedule had been changed due to sudden demise of PTI's GB President Syed Jafer Shah.Now polling for this constituency will be held on November 22.