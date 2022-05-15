UrduPoint.com

Total 6,869,909 People Vaccinated Against Covid In Rawalpindi; Two More Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Total 6,869,909 people vaccinated against Covid in Rawalpindi; two more cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :As many as 6,869,909 people, including 44,776 health, had got themselves vaccinated against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,571 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town area.

In addition, the report informed that 14 were quarantined in home isolation while no patient was admitted to any health facility.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 672 samples were collected, out of which 670 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.30 per cent.

