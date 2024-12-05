Open Menu

Total 76 Cases Regiatered Againat PTI Founder In Capital

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Thursday that a total of 76 cases are registered against PTI founder in federal capital.

IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir dispose of the petition after a new report regarding the cases against PTI founder was presented to the bench. The petition was filed Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.

During hearing, the interior ministry submitted the cases details received from provinces. The reports of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh and Balochistan provinces were also submitted to the court.

After this, the court dispose of the case. It may be mentioned here that previoulsy 62 cases were registered against PTI founder. However, 14 more FIRs are registered against him after recent protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at D-Chowk.

