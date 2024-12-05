Total 76 Cases Regiatered Againat PTI Founder In Capital
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Thursday that a total of 76 cases are registered against PTI founder in federal capital.
IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir dispose of the petition after a new report regarding the cases against PTI founder was presented to the bench. The petition was filed Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.
During hearing, the interior ministry submitted the cases details received from provinces. The reports of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh and Balochistan provinces were also submitted to the court.
After this, the court dispose of the case. It may be mentioned here that previoulsy 62 cases were registered against PTI founder. However, 14 more FIRs are registered against him after recent protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at D-Chowk.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP bans mutual posting, transfer in police force15 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 91,000 cusecs water25 minutes ago
-
Murree police delivers justice on citizens' doorstep35 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts operations against three illegal housing schemes45 minutes ago
-
CAMEA hosts session IV "Transforming Regional Dynamics & Architecture: Pakistan’s Posture"45 minutes ago
-
Government developing Gender Digital Divide Policy to empower women55 minutes ago
-
PM for strict measures to accelerate taxation, implement revenge collection strategy55 minutes ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for bye election, polling underway in PP-139 peacefully1 hour ago
-
Crackdown continue against the anti-social elements gangs: Khoso1 hour ago
-
Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities1 hour ago
-
Seminar on positive change in social behaviors held1 hour ago
-
'Khelta Punjab' games competitions concluded:1 hour ago