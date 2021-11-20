Total 81 new dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 81 more dengue cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday.

With the 81 new cases, the total number of dengue patients in the province has reached 9892, the official of the Health Department said.

He said the total number of dengue deaths in Peshawar province has risen to nine and a total of 69 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals.

He said dengue virus was confirmed in 57 people in Peshawar during the last 24 hours after conducting tests.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar has reached 5208, the health official informed. Dengue virus confirmed in 5 persons in Haripur, however, 151 people have recovered from dengue in the last 24 hours in the province, he said.