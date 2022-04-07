Total active Corona cases in KP drop to 489

Corona positivity ratio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered further drop as 22 new cases were confirmed in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Corona positivity ratio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered further drop as 22 new cases were confirmed in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Thursday.

With confirmation of lowest 22 cases, the total number of active Corona cases has been dropped to 489. No death has occurred due to the virus during last four days.

Similarly, 24 patients have also been recovered from the disease during the period reaching the number of recovered persons to 212412. As many as 6869 tests were conducted, out of which 22 have proved positive.