Total Cost Of CPEC Projects Including ML-1 Approximately $50 Biln : Parliamentary Secretary For Planning Development And Reform Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:39 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the total cost of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects including ML-1 was approximately 50 billion dollars

Responding to question during question hour, he said, out of 50 billion Dollars worth of projects, 13 projects worth around 11 billion dollars were completed, while 13 projects worth 18 billion dollars were under implementation, whereas 21 billion dollars projects were in the pipeline.

About 46 percent work on Gwadar East Bay expressway had been completed. She said New Gwadar International Airport was being built with the Chinese grant. She said this will be the largest airport in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

