Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Total eradication of polio needs team work with no laxity: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said total eradication of polio from the society was among top most priorities of the KP government and no negligence would be tolerated towards this end.

Total eradication of polio needed combined efforts of the departments concerned and district health officers have to show the spirit of leadership to achieve this objective. The Health Department would stand by their side and provide every possible assistance to them.

He was addressing a meeting of district health officers held to review anti-polio measures here at the Emergency Operation Center wherein briefing on polio campaigns and upcoming polio drive were given to the participants.

The meeting beside others was also attended by Secretary Health KP, Sayed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Special Secretary Health, Mian Adil Iqbal, Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, DG Health Services, Dr Niaz Muhammad, DHOs from 21 KP districts and representatives from WHO and UNICEF.

The Health Minister said polio caused disability to our children and shed a bad impact on the image of our country. Eradication of this crippling disease was not only essential from the province but from the entire country to protect the future of our coming generations.

To achieve this objective was our top most priority.

He said in fact it was the fundamental responsibility of Health Departments and district health officers have to show a sense of leadership in this regard adding they should utilize all their energies for this cause.

He made it clear to the participants that the process of reward and punishment has started in the Health Department and officers with extra abilities and active services would replace those with poor performance. Officers showing negligence would strictly be dealt with and not to be recommended for higher posts.

Likewise, he said no negligence on part of any health official in total eradication of polio would be tolerated.

He stressed on district health officers to keep close contact with district administrations and eminent social figures as the dream of a polio-free Pakistan could only be realized when people from all sects of life were on the same page.

Jhagra directed all stakeholders to adopt every needed measure for the upcoming anti-polio drive starting from September 21 to ensure access to every child for immunization.

