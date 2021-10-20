Total land required for 'Dasu Hydropower Project' construction to be acquired by Dec 31: NA told

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the total land required for construction of the Dasu Hydropower Project would be acquired by December 31, this year.

Responding to a question during the 'Question Hour', he said, "The total land required is 5,051 acre, out of which 4,244-acre land have been acquired so far while the remaining 807 acres will be acquired by December 31, 2021."Work on two Diversion Tunnels, Underground Power House, Transformer Cavern, and Traffic Tunnel was in progress, he added.

About Electro-Mechanical Works, he said contract (EM-01) amounting to Rs52 billion had been commenced since November 11, 2019, while equipment design work was in progress.

