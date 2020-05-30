Total lockdown to be imposed in Gilgit from Sunday

Local transmission of coronavirus sees exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Local transmission of coronavirus sees exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

The administration of Gilgit has imposed a ban on entry into the city till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak seemingly got out of control.

Anyone wanting to enter the city will now have to a valid no objection certificate (NOC) to do so.

The district administration has announced the imposition of a total lockdown starting tomorrow (Sunday).

A total of 32 shops and three hotels have been sealed in the city for non-compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).