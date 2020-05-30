UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Lockdown To Be Imposed In Gilgit From Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Total lockdown to be imposed in Gilgit from Sunday

Local transmission of coronavirus sees exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Local transmission of coronavirus sees exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

The administration of Gilgit has imposed a ban on entry into the city till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak seemingly got out of control.

Anyone wanting to enter the city will now have to a valid no objection certificate (NOC) to do so.

The district administration has announced the imposition of a total lockdown starting tomorrow (Sunday).

A total of 32 shops and three hotels have been sealed in the city for non-compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Noc Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over deaths in roo ..

6 minutes ago

About 800 Rescue personnel complete training at El ..

6 minutes ago

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

32 minutes ago

Violent Protests Sweep Across US in Wake of George ..

6 minutes ago

589 patients were tested COVID-19 positive in Haza ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan reminds UNSC for playing role to stop Kas ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.