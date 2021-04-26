UrduPoint.com
Total Lockdown To Be Last Option; Unless Public Follows Covid Precautions: Kamran Bangash

Total lockdown to be last option; unless public follows Covid precautions: Kamran Bangash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesman Khaber Pakhtunkhwa government Kamran Bangash on Monday warned that the positivity rate of coronavirus pandemic rises and situation would further worsen if public failed to adhere to strict healthcare precautions.

"Public should help the government to control the worst situation of high COVID positivity rate being reported in the province during the third wave", he appealed while talking to a private news channel.

He said people should take care of themselves and community as country might face shortage of ventilators, oxygen gas for the treatment of respiratory insufficiency like India.

"If preventions are not followed, the only way to curtail this pandemic is complete lockdown, as condition of hospitals are getting worse and worse on each passing day," he feared.

"KPK government was taking all emergency steps and are constantly monitoring the situation to deal with the coronavirus crisis," he added.

He said there was a vast difference in the situation between previous two waves and the third wave.

However, the situation was different now as scientists and industry worked hard to develop diagnostic/PPE kits, ventilators and vaccines, he mentioned.

He said it was the biggest step of provincial government that 'Sehat Insaf Card' was announced to cover the treatment cost of coronavirus patients.

Replying a query regarding the current situation of KPK cities, he said the government has imposed a complete lockdown in Mardan district due to rising positivity rate, adding, in future they might face shortage of beds in hospitals if cases surged further.

