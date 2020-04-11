Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises 190 Over 24 Hours to 4,788 - Government

A further 190 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Pakistan, raising the total number of positive tests confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak to 4,788, according to the government on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) A further 190 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Pakistan, raising the total number of positive tests confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak to 4,788, according to the government on Saturday.

The bulk of the infections have been recorded in Punjab province, where 2,336 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In Sindh province, 1,214 cases of the disease have been confirmed.

Over the preceding 24 hours, a further five people that had tested positive for the disease died, raising the total death toll to 71.

Medical authorities in the country have conducted 57,836 tests for the disease, including 2,457 tests in the preceding 24 hours.

In total, 762 people have recovered in the country after contracting COVID-19.

On Monday, police reportedly arrested 150 doctors and medical personnel in the city of Quetta for protesting against the lack of personal protective equipment needed to treat patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.