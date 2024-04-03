Open Menu

Total Number Of POs Arrested From Abroad Reaches 26

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 07:58 PM

Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to arrest criminals who are absconding abroad, and in this regard, crackdown of the police teams continues without interruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to arrest criminals who are absconding abroad, and in this regard, crackdown of the police teams continues without interruption.

Another proclaimed offender has been arrested from UAE and repatriated with close coordination and police follow-up with Interpol. The total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 26.

According to the details, Sabir Ali proclaimed offender absconding abroad after committing a fraud with a citizen of Rs 3 million in Mianwali three years ago.

Punjab Police issued a Red Notice of the accused from Interpol, and continued efforts to arrest Sabir Ali, wanted in a fraud case. Finally the accused has been arrested from United Arab Emirates. The arrested accused was taken into custody by the Mianwali police at the airport.

The IG Punjab congratulated the police team for arresting another proclaimed offender from abroad. He directed that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process without delay.

Related Topics

Police Punjab UAE United Arab Emirates Mianwali Criminals From Million Airport

Recent Stories

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collect ..

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

8 minutes ago
 Out of school children to get free education in pr ..

Out of school children to get free education in private schools

8 minutes ago
 Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel a ..

Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel attacks in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school sh ..

Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school shooting

8 minutes ago
Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

10 minutes ago
 DC visits BISP center Larkana

DC visits BISP center Larkana

10 minutes ago
 Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federati ..

Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal

23 minutes ago
 PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top ta ..

PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top talent

10 minutes ago
 CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise o ..

CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise of Chinese nationals in Shangla ..

8 minutes ago
 DC visits Naudero Hospital

DC visits Naudero Hospital

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan