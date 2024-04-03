Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to arrest criminals who are absconding abroad, and in this regard, crackdown of the police teams continues without interruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to arrest criminals who are absconding abroad, and in this regard, crackdown of the police teams continues without interruption.

Another proclaimed offender has been arrested from UAE and repatriated with close coordination and police follow-up with Interpol. The total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 26.

According to the details, Sabir Ali proclaimed offender absconding abroad after committing a fraud with a citizen of Rs 3 million in Mianwali three years ago.

Punjab Police issued a Red Notice of the accused from Interpol, and continued efforts to arrest Sabir Ali, wanted in a fraud case. Finally the accused has been arrested from United Arab Emirates. The arrested accused was taken into custody by the Mianwali police at the airport.

The IG Punjab congratulated the police team for arresting another proclaimed offender from abroad. He directed that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process without delay.