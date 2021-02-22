Total number of vaccinated persons 55,508 till to date: Dr. Nausheen Hamid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Monday said that total of 55,508 persons have so far being vaccinated in the country to save them from COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to various questions during question hour at National Assembly session, held here at Parliament House in chair of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, she said that in Pakistan, the initial results for safety and efficacy are very promising and meet the World Health Organization (WHO) standards for authorization and use, CanSinoBio Covid-19 vaccine showed 74.8 % efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases and a 100 % success rate in stopping severe disease among Pakistanis in an interim analysis.

She said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed the Chinese company to conduct Phase-11 clinical trial on human after successful preclinical trial on animals and clinical trial phase-1&II on humans in China.

Dr. Nausheen said that the five accredited research centers selected for vaccine trial include Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, Indus Hospital Karachi, Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center and University of Health Sciences Lahore.

She said that Sehat Sahulat Program is a social health protection initiative of Federal and Participating provincial governments, adding that the program is providing health cards in 93 districts across the country.

Parliamentary Secretary said that the program and other social health protection initiatives have been implemented in all districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), District Tharparkar, While provincial government of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is implementing the program in their own districts and from their financial resources.

She said that currently the program has not been implemented in districts of Balochistan and Sindh due to non-contribution of annual health insurance premium by respective provincial governments.