Total Of 15 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::A total of 15 Coronavirus tested positive out of 56 reports submitted to laboratory with 41 have been declared as negative, Focal Person and Deputy District Health Officer for Crises Management Cell Dir Lower Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani informed media here on Sunday.

He said there were 11 positive cases on Saturday last, so the report of four more positive cases came reached upto 15 out of 56 simple submitted for tests and the result of 41 have been negatives, which is very positive sign.

He said there were 24 more results with 4 positive cases and 6 negative cases. District Administration and Health department workers have decided 86 homes turned into quarantine centers wherein 304 people were settled.

DDHO said 3130 people's screening had completed in received list till then and 401 further people have passed from screening's process in entry points and different teams inside the district Dir Lower.

Pakistan

