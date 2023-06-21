UrduPoint.com

Total Parco Expresses Interest To Produce Biodiesel From Used Cooking Oil: PFA DG

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Total Parco expresses interest to produce biodiesel from used cooking oil: PFA DG

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday said that an international conference would be held soon to invite more companies to produce biodiesel from used cooking oil in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday said that an international conference would be held soon to invite more companies to produce biodiesel from used cooking oil in Pakistan.

He said this during a meeting of high-ups and international experts of Total Parco Pakistan Limited held at PFA Headquarters.

He said that legal and technical aspects of the disposal of used cooking oil were also discussed. He said that Total Parco Company had expressed interest in setting up a used cooking oil collection system across the province and producing biodiesel from used cooking oil.

The PFA DG added that Total Parco was the third largest company after Mitsubishi and Euro Company which had shown interest in it.

Raja Jahangir said that Total Parco Company had approached PFA after being influenced by the provincial food regulatory body rules and system. He further said that valuable foreign exchange could be saved along with reduced health problems by converting used cooking oil into biodiesel.

The director general said that the biggest challenge for the food authority was to prevent the re-use of used cooking oil in the food industry that could be controlled after establishing a complete system while worldwide used cooking oil was being used as jet fuel.

As many as 10 biodiesel companies had licenses to collect used cooking oil from the market in Punjab. There was an effort that big companies should produce biodiesel in Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Punjab Company Oil Euro Market From Industry Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate ..

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate hikes

15 minutes ago
 Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explos ..

Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon ..

Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon Opens in St. Petersburg

6 minutes ago
 Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards Col ..

Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards College

6 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

15 minutes ago
 Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for offic ..

Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for officers residences

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.