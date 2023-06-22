Open Menu

Total Parco Expresses Interest To Produce Biodiesel From Used Cooking Oil: PFA DG

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday said that an international conference would be held soon to invite more companies to produce biodiesel from used cooking oil in Pakistan

He said this during a meeting of high-ups and international experts of Total Parco Pakistan Limited held at PFA Headquarters.

He said that legal and technical aspects of the disposal of used cooking oil were also discussed. He said that Total Parco Company had expressed interest in setting up a used cooking oil collection system across the province and producing biodiesel from used cooking oil.

The PFA DG added that Total Parco was the third largest company after Mitsubishi and Euro Company which had shown interest in it.

Raja Jahangir said that Total Parco Company had approached PFA after being influenced by the provincial food regulatory body rules and system. He further said that valuable foreign exchange could be saved along with reduced health problems by converting used cooking oil into biodiesel.

The director general said that the biggest challenge for the food authority was to prevent the re-use of used cooking oil in the food industry that could be controlled after establishing a complete system while worldwide used cooking oil was being used as jet fuel.

As many as 10 biodiesel companies had licenses to collect used cooking oil from the market in Punjab. There was an effort that big companies should produce biodiesel in Pakistan, he added.

