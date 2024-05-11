Total receipt estimate for fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs 1456.712bn: Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance Muzamil Aslam and Minister Law and Finance Aftab Alam has said that total receipt estimate for fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs 1456.712 billion with a notable increase of 9 percent while budget estimates for fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs 1360.4 billion.

He was addressing a post budget press conference here on Saturday. Finance Secretary Aamir Sultan Tareen and Special Secretary Khuda Baksh were also attended the briefing.

Finance Advisor said that the budget estimate demonstrate a moderate two percent increase as compare to previous financial year with a surplus of Rs 96.3 billion achieved underscoring prudent fiscal management and economic reforms.

Explaining current budget estimates for 2023-24, finance advisor said that total expenditure is Rs 1059.3 billion against Rs 913.8 billion with a 16% increase while total settled districts current budged is Rs 942.4 billion with an increase of 19%.

He said that among the main features of the ongoing expenditure for the settled districts includes Rs 1.5 billion for Ehsas Eid package, 0.5 billion rupees for providing shelters, Rs 2.8 billion for relief measures, 26 billion rupees for Sehat Card, 47.8 billion rupees for wheat subsidy, 3.4 billion rupees for procurement of machinery for police and 6.

0 billion rupees for provision of free textbooks.

He said that total budget of merged areas is Rs 116.9 against Rs 124.0 billion showing decrease of 6%, such as decrease of 0.3 % in Provincial Salary and increase of 23 % of Tehsil Salary, decrease of 17 % in Provincial Non-Salary budget and decrease of 9% in Tehsil Non-Salary budget and pension expenses have increased by 297% in current fiscal year.

Muzamil Aslam while giving details regarding Development Budget 2023-24, said that total Development budget is Rs 301.1 billion against Rs 418.2 billion with decrease of 28% such as settled Provincial ADP of Rs 86 billion against Rs 185 billion previous showing decrease of 54%, settled District ADP of Rs 17 billion with same decrease of 54% are the part of current fiscal year.

He said that under the annual development program of the merged districts, 26 billion rupees are included with an increase of 30% against previous 20 billion. He said that current political government released 86 billion rupees in current fiscal year.

During briefing Secretary Finance Aamir Sultan Tareen said that province has received 101 billion rupees in last five years under AIP program and 101 billion rupees of ADP has also been received.